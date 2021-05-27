Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ and Lauren Sorrentino’s Baby Son’s Name Meaning Is Sweet

By Laura Rizzo
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SI9Sz_0aDoqQCS00
Baby Sorrentino/Instagram

Baby Sitch! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren’s son, Romeo Reign, has the sweetest name. The MTV stars welcomed baby No. 1 on Wednesday, May 26, and the meaning behind his moniker will make you melt.

According to The Bump, “even though the name comes from the most famous ill-fated couple in literature, Romeo is what you call a man who’s a serial flirt.” As for Romeo’s middle name, Reign, Nameberry says the title is “of English origin” and “means rule [or] sovereign.”

In April, Mike, 38, and Lauren, 36, who announced her pregnancy in November 2020, told In Touch they had “three names” in the running. “I think we’re going to reveal that name once we give birth,” the New York native explained. “It wasn’t that easy to pick a name because we were going back and forth for a couple [of] months. But eventually, the third name was a little bit more unique.”

“But at the same time, once we do reveal that name, you’ll be like, ‘Figured he would name his kid that.’ It’s pretty cool,” the proud dad teased at the time.

Luckily, their son’s nursery was all ready for their bundle of joy’s arrival. “It’s so pretty,” Mike gushed about the space.

Lauren explained she chose a lot of “neutrals” consisting of “cream, grays and whites” for their newborn son’s room. “I want it to be like a more inviting space, but it’s turning into one of the nicest rooms in our house because we worked with an amazing team of people,” the blonde beauty said at the time. “We will, of course, share everything with once it’s done.”

While the house is ready for their infant, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars couldn’t help but admit they were a bit nervous thinking about what it would be like to raise a child.

“One of us is going to have to do the disciplines, so I don’t know. Being a first-time parent, I might melt, you know, upon seeing baby Sitch,” Mike confessed. “So, I don’t know how this is going to work. It’s sort of like a wait and see right now. I think my wife is definitely going to be a softie, and it’s really up to me to lay down the discipline. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do that with little baby Sitcher.”

Lauren added, “I feel like it’s going to start where he’s going to want the baby to stay up all the time and be with us everywhere we go, and then, eventually when he’s older, he’ll become the enforcer.”

Congrats to the Sorrentino family!

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#Proud Of His Son#The Third Man#Joy#Jersey Shore#Mtv#Wife Lauren#Family Vacation Stars#Congrats#Neutrals#Serial#English Origin#Running#Reveal#Sweet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

Mike Sorrentino Welcomes a Son! See the Perfect Pics!

Jersey Shore fans, we have a situation. Or, more specifically, we are making ourselves a cute, adorable, entirely new situation. On Wednesday, May 26th, Lauren Sorrentino gave birth to her and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s first child. The couple shared the blessed news that their son had arrived a day...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 16: The Situation’s anniversary

Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 16, there is a lot of big, celebratory stuff happening!. In the new promo below, you can get a sense of what is coming up as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating his sober anniversary, and that means that a lot of his castmates (and of course Lauren) are doing their best to show him some love. Isn’t it nice to see Snooki as a part of this world again? She’s going to bring some more fun to the proceedings, and fun is certainly something we think the show needs as much of as possible. It’s been dark ever since the aftermath of Angelina’s wedding, especially with that reminder that Snooki isn’t there anymore.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast Reacts to Snooki's Return (Exclusive)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is about to get crazy, because Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back!. ET spoke with Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick ahead of the show's return to MTV on Thursday, where they shared their thoughts on their co-star's surprise return. "She's...
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Says Roommates ‘Came Through’ For Her Amidst Marital Issues

As Angelina Pivarnick deals with issues in her personal life on the upcoming season of ‘Jersey Shore,’ she says she leaned on her roommates to get through it. Angelina Pivarnick may have made up with Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley on the last season of Jersey Shore, but her life is far from drama-free going into the next family vacation. “I had a couple of things going on in my personal life that were kind of still lingering before I went on this vacation,” Angelina explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So you’ll see that play out on the show.”
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

'Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant gives birth to baby boy

May 21 (UPI) -- Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant is a new mom. The 27-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, son Gray Allen, with her fiancé, Gus Gazda, on Thursday. Prowant shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Gazda and their baby boy. "31 hours...
Celebritiesnameberry.com

Name Guru to the Stars: Princess Beatrice's Baby Names

There’s another Royal baby on the way! Princess Beatrice recently announced that she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby this Fall. It’s been a Royal baby boom, with the recent arrival of Princess Eugenie’s son August and Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas, as well as Meghan Markle’s pregnancy — her and Prince Harry’s daughter is due very soon!
Family RelationshipsElite Daily

Emma Stone's Reported Baby Name Has A Sweet Family History

Emma Stone gave birth to a baby girl on March 13, and while fans were thrilled for the Cruella actress, they’ve also been wondering what the name of her daughter is. Now, TMZ has obtained a copy of the baby’s birth certificate, and the meaning of her daughter’s name is reportedly so sweet. Emma Stone's baby's name reportedly is a reflection of her own.