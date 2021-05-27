Cody Rhodes Says He Mistakenly Used the Term ‘Focus Group’ for Controversial Promo, Explains What He Actually Meant
– As previously reported, AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes has been receiving a lot of criticism from the Internet Wrestling Community for his promo on the May 12 edition of AEW Dynamite. Cody later stated during an interview with the Gamespot Wrestling Buddies podcast in defense of the promo that he workshops all of his in-ring promos and that AEW has a “full focus group for them.” Cody Rhodes later clarified those comments during an AEW Double or Nothing media conference call this week.411mania.com