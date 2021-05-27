Cody Rhodes Says He Mistakenly Used the Term ‘Focus Group’ for Controversial Promo, Explains What He Actually Meant

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut an epic promo challenging Anthony Ogogo to a match at Double or Nothing. It was an impassioned speech that offered a unique twist on wrestling's past patriotic obsessions, in which Cody boldly dipped his toes into the discussion of racial divisions, before tying it all together with a one-night-only tribute to his father, the great Dusty Rhodes, by taking his nickname, The American Dream, for the Double or Nothing match. Here's what The Chadster wants to know: who the heck does Cody Rhodes think he is?!