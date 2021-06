AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston man who police say is a suspect in a shooting is at large and is considered armed and dangerous. The Auburn Police Department said in a release Friday that around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of the Walmart on Mount Auburn Ave. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old Auburn man had been shot in the parking lot following an altercation with a known acquaintance. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center to be treated for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.