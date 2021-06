The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs from PHX Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Lakers were able to knock off the Warriors in a close 103-100 game in the Play-in Tournament but they didn’t look unstoppable like last year’s Lakers squad. They’ll need all hands on deck if they want to keep up with a fast-paced Suns team. Meanwhile, the Suns have played some of their best ball toward the end of the season, winning 9 of 12 games. They have had a week to rest their starters and would expect them to come out hot today.