After having to cancel grandstand events in 2020, the Butler County Fair is excited to welcome back Fairgoers in 2021. This year’s fair attractions will be headlined by Grammy award-winning artist Clint Black. With 22 No. 1 singles, his show Friday, June 25, with special guest Mackenzie Jalynn, is sure to end our “Good Run of Bad Luck,” which also is this year’s fair theme.