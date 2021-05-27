newsbreak-logo
Michele's Granola plans to nearly double production with expansion of Timonium facility

By Amanda Yeager
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIMONIUM, Md. — Michele's Granola's pandemic-era growth spurt will continue with a major expansion to the company's Timonium production facility. The Baltimore County-based organic granola and muesli maker announced plans this week to more than double the size of its office and warehouse space. Michele's, which currently uses about 10,500 square feet at 1940 Greenspring Drive, will take over suites adjacent to the facility over the next nine months. The expansion will bring the company's footprint to 24,000 square feet.

