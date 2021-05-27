Cancel
Milaca, MN

Nine teachers cut in Milaca Schools budget reductions

By Connor Cummiskey, Staff Writer
hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

The Milaca School District placed nine teachers on a leave of absence as part of larger budget cuts across the district. The teachers were placed on an unrequested leave of absence by the Milaca School Board May 17. The leave is effective starting June 30, the end of the school year.

www.hometownsource.com
Milaca, MN
Minnesota Education
