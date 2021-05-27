Nine teachers cut in Milaca Schools budget reductions

The Milaca School District is thanking voters for funding a collection of facility improvements. “Thank you to the Milaca area voters who in the November 2019 election approved a $5,100,000 bond referendum for the betterment of school facilities!” Superintendent David Wedin wrote in an email. “This bond allowed for repairs and upgrades to the building that took place over the summer of 2020, including replacing the roof, a project bay addition and renovations to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) department, pool area upgrades, and replacing elementary school windows. These upgrades not only provided facility upgrades that were desperately needed but also enhanced areas to provide additional opportunities for our students.”