I have a mental illness. Please don't sell me a gun.

By Sonja Wasden
ncadvertiser.com
 3 days ago

I went to buy a gun. I didn't want or need one, but I had to see if I could. Walking into my local gun shop, I found myself surrounded by walls of them - and assaulted by an unwanted memory of a phone call I got in 2011 from my brother. "Mom found Dad's body in the back seat of his car," he told me, "with the receipt for the bullets."

