Brock Reller named to D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team

The Crookston Pirate Baseball team has lost six games in a row which includes a couple one run games and a great pitching duel losing 3-0 to Badger-Greenbush-Middle River last Thursday and the Pirates are 5-8 on the year. They will try to stop that losing streak later this afternoon when they host the Fergus Falls Otters who come in with a 2-11 record and they have lost five games in a row, their last two were one run losses including 3-2 to East Grand Forks on Saturday! This Section 8AA game will start at 5:00 PM at the Jim Karn Baseball Field in Crookston and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 4:30 PM and the world wide web by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.