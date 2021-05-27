Cancel
Crookston, MN

Brock Reller named to D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team

Crookston Daily Times
 8 days ago

Minnesota Crookston senior right fielder Brock Reller was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Central Region Second Team. Reller was an All-NSIC First Team honoree for the Golden Eagles, leading the team with a .338 batting average, 17 home runs, 49 RBIs, 48 hits, an .803 slugging percentage and a 1.251 on-base plus slugging percentage. Reller led the NSIC this season in home runs, and became UMC's all-time leading home run hitter earlier this season.

