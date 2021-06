COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help finding three teenage boys suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint last week. The man was leaving a business located at 5768 Cleveland Avenue at around 2:25 p.m. on May 27 when police say the three teens told him they needed help and asked for money to buy food. As the man began to take money from his wallet, two of the teens reportedly pulled handguns on him and threatened to shoot.