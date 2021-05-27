Cumulus Accelerates Debt Paydown With $175 Million Of Payments
CUMULUS MEDIA has accelerated the paydown of its debt, with $175 million of payments including completion of paying off its ABL Revolver ($60 million), required prepayments of its Term Loan Credit Facility from the proceeds of the sale of the land under the former transmitter of WSBN-A/WASHINGTON, D.C., and tower sales ($89 million), as well as a tender offer for its 6.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2026 ($26 million). The company has $688.8 million in debt remaining.www.allaccess.com