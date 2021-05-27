Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cumulus Accelerates Debt Paydown With $175 Million Of Payments

allaccess.com
 7 days ago

CUMULUS MEDIA has accelerated the paydown of its debt, with $175 million of payments including completion of paying off its ABL Revolver ($60 million), required prepayments of its Term Loan Credit Facility from the proceeds of the sale of the land under the former transmitter of WSBN-A/WASHINGTON, D.C., and tower sales ($89 million), as well as a tender offer for its 6.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2026 ($26 million). The company has $688.8 million in debt remaining.

www.allaccess.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Debt#Cumulus Media#Bankruptcy#Balance Of Payments#Public Debt#Senior Debt#Revenue Growth#Term Loan Credit Facility#Wsbn A Washington#Cumulus Media#Debt Repayments#Liquidity#Free Cash Flow#Required Prepayments#Interest Expense#Company#Earnings#Abl#Tower Sales#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsadvisor.ca

Laurentian Bank reports $53.1M profit in Q2, beats expectations

Laurentian Bank Financial Group beat expectations as it reported a second-quarter profit of $53.1 million, up from a profit of $8.9 million a year ago. The Montreal-based bank said Wednesday the profit amounted to $1.15 per diluted share, up from 13 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Businesskfgo.com

Payment company DLocal raises $617.65 million in U.S. IPO

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Uruguayan payment startup DLocal said on Wednesday it raised $617.65 million in its initial public offering. DLocal priced 29.4 million shares at $21 per share, the company said, above its indicated $16-$18 range. The IPO values DLocal at $6.06 billion. Of the shares sold, around 4.4 million were by DLocal and 25 million by current investors.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Garuda Indonesia to seek suspension of debt payments to avoid bankruptcy

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will seek a suspension of debt payments to creditors and lessors under a ‘standstill agreement’ in order to avoid bankruptcy, a senior government official said on Thursday. The coronavirus pandemic has put the state-controlled airline’s finances under serious strain with...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Smart Skin Technologies Raises $10.7 Million CAD to Accelerate Global Growth

FREDERICTON, NB, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Smart Skin Technologies Inc., a global leader in IIoT productivity solutions, raised $10.7 million CAD to accelerate the company's growth in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Smart Skin supports 18 of the world's 20 largest pharmaceutical companies and nearly every major bottling company in the world with their QuantifeelTM solutions, designed to improve production efficiency, yield and product quality.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

XS Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong revenue growth with improved working capital highlight productive quarter. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to report its financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ('Q1/21'). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Latin American Fintech Belvo Secures $43 million to Accelerate Open Finance Platform Expansion

Belvo, a Latin American fintech, announced on Tuesday it secured $43 million through its Series A funding round, which saw participation from Future Positive and FJLabs. Founded in 2019, Belvo enables financial innovators to access and interpret data from their end-users in an easy and scalable way through a single API linked to hundreds of financial data sources. The company revealed:
Businesswhattheythink.com

Deluxe Completes Acquisition of First American Payment Systems

Doubles Deluxe Payments Segment revenue; Accelerates One Deluxe transformation. Shoreview, Minn. – Deluxe announced today it has completed the previously announced acquisition of First American Payment Systems (“First American”) for $960 million in cash. Deluxe announced the proposed transaction on April 22, 2021. With the addition of the First American...
Businessmartechseries.com

Artur’In Secures €42 Million in Funding from PSG to Accelerate Growth

Artur’In, a France-based automated digital marketing solutions provider for local businesses, has secured €42 million in funding from PSG, a leading growth equity firm that focuses on partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies. PSG will partner with Artur’In to accelerate its growth, support the ongoing development of Artur’In’s digital solutions and drive the company’s expansion into new sectors and geographies, both organically and via M&A.
Businessthepaypers.com

Advent International agrees investment in Planet to accelerate growth in global integrated payments

Planet, a global integrated payments company, has announced the acceleration of its growth strategy with a new investment from Advent International. According to the press release, Advent International has agreed to co-ownership with Eurazeo, a global investment company. Planet provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund, and currency conversion services to merchants in the Retail, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Parking, and Financial sectors.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Fintech Firm Circle Raises $440 Million to Accelerate Expansion

Circle, the US-based financial technology company, announced that it has raised $440 million from leading institutional and strategic investors to drive the company’s growth and market expansion. According to the official press release, the latest funding is one of the largest private fintech investments on record. Several private equity investors,...
Technologypulse2.com

Gaming Community Payments Platform Tiv Raises $3.5 Million

Tiv, a new payments platform dedicated to the gaming community, announced recently that it raised $3.5 million and launched out of stealth mode. Tiv — a new payments platform dedicated to the gaming community — announced recently that it launched out of stealth mode and raised a $3.5 million series seed round of funding led by 4490 Ventures. And additional participants in the round include Silverton Partners and multiple prolific angel investors. The funding represents the first institutional capital raised after self-funding the company since inception.
Internetaithority.com

Revelator Adds Microfinancing to Its Payment-Accelerating Wallet

Thanks to a $1.3-million grant, innovative creator rights management company expands its web3-based Wallet to provide instant financial support to artists and rightsholders. Revelator, the creative rights management and monetization innovators, are expanding their Original Works platform’s Artist Wallet, which enables rightsholders to collect revenue and manage assets at lightning speed. “We’re creating a highly efficient decentralized back end for the creative industries, starting with music,” explains founder and CEO Bruno Guez. “Our goal is to help every creator turn their IP into digital assets they can easily sell or monetize.”
Collegescrowdfundinsider.com

Unique Student Debt Platform Spinwheel Closes on $11 Million Funding Round

Spinwheel, a unique student debt service, has closed on a solid $11 million funding led by some prominent Fintech investors. QED Investors was joined by Core Innovation Capital, Fika Ventures, and Firebolt Ventures in the funding. Spinwheel provides a series of APIs, that can be up and running in minutes,...
Financial Reportsinsideradio.com

Cumulus Speeds Up Debt Repayment Plan With $175M Payoff.

Cumulus Media is in the midst of paying down $175 million of debt with a large chunk of that coming from the proceeds of a pair of recent asset sales. On May 17 the company paid off the $60 million balance on a revolver loan well ahead of its 2025 due date. The move resets the revolver allowing Cumulus to tap into it once again if it chooses to during the next four years for general corporate purposes.
Businesspulse2.com

Global Payments Platform Company Paysend Raises $125 Million

Paysend — a card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform — announced it has closed a Series B funding round of $125 million. These are the details. Paysend — a card-to-card pioneer and international payments platform — announced it has closed a Series B funding round of $125 million led by One Peak with participation from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, and existing long-term investors including Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

SpotOn Raises $125 Million For SMB, Restaurant Payment Platform

Software and payments company SpotOn has raised $125 million in Series D funding round, bringing the company’s valuation up to $1.875 billion, according to a press release. Andreessen Horowitz led the round, according to the release, and there was participation from current investors DST Global, 01 Advisors, Dragoneer Investment Group and Franklin Templeton. New investor Mubadala Investment Company also participated.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Paysend Raises $125 Million to Accelerate Its Global Expansion

Paysend, a fintech company based in the UK, today announced that it has secured $125 million in a Series B funding round to accelerate the company’s global expansion. According to an official announcement, the latest funding round was led by One Peak along with participation from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE, and others. The mobile-based payments platform is planning to expand its team to launch innovative fintech products.