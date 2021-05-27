Cancel
Idaho Falls, ID

IDA to celebrate Allegiant Airlines flight to Portland with water salute Friday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 8 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will celebrate the inaugural flight of Allegiant Airlines from IDA to Portland (PDX) with a traditional “water salute” on Friday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m.

A water salute is a traditional aviation ceremony to welcome a new flight. The salute consists of fire fighting vehicles shooting arches of water over an aircraft as it taxis along the runway near the terminal. Passengers on the flight will also receive a bag with several celebratory “goodies” celebrating the inaugural flight to the new destination.

“This is a very exciting day for Idaho Falls as we celebrate a new flight that will open up a new segment of travel,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “For the traveler, it means the start of a new era of travel options. And for all of us it indicates that Eastern Idaho as a region and Idaho Falls in particular, are poised for some very promising growth in the coming months.”

The new route to the Pacific Northwest will be a direct flight twice a week from IDA to Portland. Originally planned as a summer service, the flights are now scheduled to run year-round.

“We are thrilled Allegiant has chosen to partner with IDA as they bring this new, year-round service to the region,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “This new route is the beginning of three new flights this summer that will literally open up dozens and dozens of new options for travel with major connections all over the United States and internationally.”

The inaugural flight will depart from IDA at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28 at 9:30. The first flight from PDX to IDA will arrive later that day at 1:30 p.m.

The post IDA to celebrate Allegiant Airlines flight to Portland with water salute Friday appeared first on Local News 8 .

