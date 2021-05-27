Cancel
The Iran deal 2.0 is crucial. And it can wait a few weeks.

By Global Opinions writer
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani both have clear reasons for wanting to return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal as quickly as possible. But the one that should matter most to the world — the fact that it was working — is currently moot. Iran’s internal...

www.washingtonpost.com
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

What’s at Stake in Iran’s Presidential Election

Iranians are being urged by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to vote June 18 in a presidential election that’s expected to produce the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. The vast majority of moderate and reformist contenders for the position were disqualified from running, leaving the field dominated mostly by arch conservatives. The country’s powerful clerics have based their political legitimacy on a circumscribed electoral process they say reflects the will of the people. Now many officials, including outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, have expressed concern that a limited lineup of candidates will alienate voters to the point of undermining the voting system’s credibility. Even Khamenei has expressed dissatisfaction with the disqualifications. For the rest of the world, the election is likely to mean that Rouhani, a relative moderate who’s reached his limit of two terms in office, will be replaced by a president who is hostile to the West and highly critical of the 2015 international deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program.
Presidential ElectionMetro International

Iran leader says some rejected vote candidates were ‘wronged”

(Reuters) -Iran’s Supreme Leader said on Friday some of the candidates rejected from this month’s presidential election had been “wronged” and unfairly maligned online, though the vote watchdog said its original decision to bar them still held. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on Iran’s affairs,...
Middle Eastmelodyinter.com

Rouhani: Return of Iran nuclear deal needs only ‘will’

TEHRAN, June 3 — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday a breakthrough in talks in Vienna to revive a nuclear deal before he leaves office in August required a “will” beyond his power. Rouhani is Iran’s main architect of the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, which was torpedoed by...
Middle Eastnny360.com

Iran nuclear deal elusive as powers adjourn until next week

World powers adjourned talks in Vienna with plans to return next week, as differences between Iran and the U.S. over how to revive a landmark nuclear deal continue to delay the Islamic Republic’s return to oil markets. Both the U.S. and Iran will need to make “hard decisions” that could...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The way forward on containing Iran’s nuclear ambitions

Bob Menendez, a Democrat, represents New Jersey in the U.S. Senate and serves as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, represents South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. There is a common misperception that those of us who opposed the Iran nuclear deal are simply opposed...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks to Resume Next Week

The latest round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran to revive the nuclear deal wrapped up in Vienna on Wednesday, and the next round is expected to start next week, on June 10th. Entering the fifth round of talks last week, Iran and other participants were optimistic that...
Presidential Electionraleighnews.net

Cleric set to be elected Iranian president as moderates off ballot

TEHRAN, Iran: Dozens of moderate and reformist Iranian politicians have been blocked by the government from running for office in the upcoming June presidential election. Iran's electoral body disqualified the candidates, nearly all moderates and reformists, to ensure exclusive participation by those loyal to the ruling mullahs. Eliminating moderates ensures...
PoliticsWashington Post

Without a Nuclear Deal, How Close Is Iran to a Bomb?

Three years after former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran, Tehran’s government is closer to having the material needed for a nuclear weapon than if the deal had remained in place. Iranians have enriched more uranium to higher levels using more sophisticated technologies than they would otherwise have had access to under a strict monitoring regime. Those developments have led President Joe Biden’s administration to join diplomats from Europe, China and Russia in seeking to revive the 2015 agreement, which reined in Tehran’s atomic program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
Middle EastMarshall Independent

Iran official says nuke inspector deal expired; talks go on

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s hard-line parliament speaker said Sunday a temporary deal between Tehran and international inspectors to preserve surveillance images taken at nuclear sites had ended, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts to save the Islamic Republic’s atomic accord with world powers. As fellow hard-liners demanded Iran delete the images,...
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Waltz Calls Iran Deal ‘Negotiating Malpractice’

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) has been vocal of his disapproval of President Joe Biden’s (D) work in office, especially his handling of foreign affairs. From questioning his leadership in the White House to casting doubt on the President’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan on September 11th, the Florida lawmaker is now warning that the President’s Iran deal could negatively impact the United States in regards to its National Security. The Green Beret turned Florida Congressman argued that “reviving a fatally flawed, outdated deal that strengthens the world’s top terrorist regime should not be President Biden’s objective.” Calling the deal “negotiating malpractice,” Waltz says that the President should focus on “strengthening U.S. national security and standing with our allies.”
Middle EastKansas City Star

Iran agrees to extend deal on cameras at its nuclear sites

Iran and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agreed Monday to a one-month extension to a deal on surveillance cameras at Tehran's atomic sites, buying more time for ongoing negotiations seeking to save the country's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The last-minute discussions, including the International Atomic Energy Agency pushing back...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil advances to pare weekly drop driven by prospect of Iran deal

Brent crude headed for its biggest weekly drop since March as a potential end to years-long sanctions raised the prospects of Iran ramping up supplies. Futures in London rose near $66 a barrel on Friday, but they remained on track for a 4.1% weekly decline. Benchmark prices climbed as the dollar fell, and prices found technical support at their late-April lows.
Middle EastColumbian

Iran president says deal reached to lift most sanctions

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said world powers have accepted that major sanctions on his country — including those affecting oil, banking and shipping — would be lifted, triggering a drop in crude prices. Negotiators in Vienna, where Iran and the U.S. have engaged in indirect talks to restore a troubled...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

EU negotiator says Iran deal could be clinched in 'next round' of talks

A top European Union official predicted that an agreement to revive the Iran nuclear deal could be reached in the next round of negotiations. Enrique Mora, chief coordinator of the talks, told reporters that “the most difficult decisions lie ahead” but that significant progress is being made while world powers talk in Vienna.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Despite U.S. Concessions, the IAEA Can Take Tehran to Task | Opinion

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is losing patience with Iran's nuclear duplicity. Last week, he took Tehran to task for failing to explain uranium traces found in at least two sites during agency visits to the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is a "big problem" that damages Iran's credibility, Grossi explained. He demanded that the clerical regime immediately "come clean." In an IAEA report released on Sunday, Grossi demanded full transparency from Iran in order for the agency to provide assurances of the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear program.