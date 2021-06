Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets 10 million strong members have changed stocks and investing. Regardless of my thoughts or anyone else’s, that’s simply true. It is clear that a much broader age range has access to the stock market today than at any time in the past. With all of the chatter suggesting that the earlier one learns to invest the better, I’d argue that forums like r/WallStreetBets are ultimately a good thing. The rise of “Reddit Stocks” can certainly be seen as a misnomer for a new generation of investors looking to learn the market.