2 Stocks to Watch Friday

By Anuz Thapa
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Lots (BIG) - Get Report and Hibbett Sports (HIBB) - Get Report are two major companies that are reporting their latest earnings on Friday. Hibbett Sports stock has almost doubled this year, from $45 per share in January to $87 in May 2021. Retailer Big Lots is reporting its...

www.thestreet.com
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Watch as Businesses Embrace Automation Bigtime

Change is constant and necessary for survival in the ever-evolving environment. In this e-age, cutting edge technologies are shaping every facet of ecosystem from economies to businesses. The pace of technological adoption varied among different sections of the economy and businesses. However, the COVID-19 pandemic gave this a further push...
Entrepreneur

What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Right Now

Do You Have These Top Cybersecurity Stocks In Your June 2021 Watchlist?. While Reddit stocks may be making the flashiest headlines in the stock market this week, cybersecurity stocks could be worth watching. Namely, the cybersecurity industry received a boost while most tech stocks took a breather last month. This is because of a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline company, the largest U.S. fuel pipeline operator, halting 45% of the East Coast’s supply. Subsequently, the company paid a ransom of $4.4 million to the hackers, according to CEO Joseph Blount. While this serves as a warning sign over the digital security of federal-level infrastructure, private companies are also being targeted.
Posted by
TheStreet

Buy the Earnings Dip in CrowdStrike? Let’s Look at the Chart

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report isn't giving investors the post-earnings action they were hoping for. So far, shares were down about 2.5% on Friday. While the slight slump isn’t the end of the world - and with shares still up more than 6% over the past month - it’s disappointing given the report.
StocksStreet.Com

LIVE: Kenny Polcari on AMC, SPACs, and Crypto

To cap off a fun week with some exciting guests, Kenny Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors, will be joining TheStreet Live at 10:30 am ET in the video below:. "Good Friday morning…. Stocks finished lower in Thursday trading, though the major indexes finished off their worst levels on the day. By the time the bell rang – the Dow was off 23 pts, the S&P off 15 pts, the Nasdaq gave back 142 pts, and the Russell gave back 19 pts. Value outperformed growth. The FAANG M complex got slapped with the Tech Disruptors – got smacked. The ARKK ETF shedding 3.5% as investors once again chose to hit the sell button as the prospect of a monetary policy change becomes more and more real as the hours turn to days and the days turn to weeks. Meme stocks largely came up for sale and Jeffries has halted all short sales in some of those crazed names. AND AMC’s CEO Adam Aron – coming out and telling investors to not buy his stock unless you are prepared to lose everything – this after we saw a 96% surge in the stock and the company filed to sell 11.5 million more shares," Polcari wrote in his daily newsletter.
Posted by
TheStreet

Here Is DocuSign's Must-Know Chart Level Amid Earnings Rally

Growth stocks continue to trade better. The latest evidence? DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report, which is rallying more than 12% on better-than-expected earnings. The company reported its fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday after the close of trading. DocuSign’s bottom-line results beat expectations, as did revenue, the latter of which grew 58% year over year.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why Castor Maritime Stock Dropped Again on Friday

Easy come, easy go. Just one day after Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares surged in response to the company finally reporting a profit (after four straight quarters of trying), gravity reasserted its hold. And Castor Maritime stock is down again today -- 9.8% as of 3:45 p.m. EDT. So what. So...
StocksCNBC

These are the next Reddit stocks to watch, according to Bank of America

The meme-stock craze is carrying on, and Bank of America is flagging the new stocks getting attention from the Reddit crowd. Meme stocks — names favored by retail traders on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum — are on the rise again this week, led by AMC Entertainment, which is up 87% this week alone. The movie theater company announced Thursday it will sell 11.5 million shares, after the stock closed at an all-time high of $62.55 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment dropped by as much as 30% on Thursday morning and trading was halted briefly for volatility.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why The Trade Desk Stock Fell 19.4% in May

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) slumped 19.4% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's share price moved lower early in the month and then saw a more pronounced sell-off after the programmatic advertising company paired strong first-quarter results with guidance that appears to have fallen short of the market's expectations.
StocksStreet.Com

Zumiez Charts Suggest a Purchase Ahead of Earnings

Zumiez (ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hard goods for young men and women. Think clothing for action sports like skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross. Let's check out the charts ahead of their earnings announcement after the close of trading today. In this daily bar chart of...
StocksStreet.Com

I See DocuSign as Tradeable With the Potential for Investment

As far as earnings are concerned, this is the tail end of a season most traders consider over. In addition, this is a short week, and there are no quarterly results scheduled for release this Friday. This is it, gang. If you're the kind of trader that likes to trade or invest around earnings, this afternoon is as big as it gets this week. You'll hear from Broadcom (AVGO) , you'll hear from CrowdStrike (CRWD) , you'll hear from Lululemon Athletica (LULU) . The one you might miss, and just might be among the most interesting would be DocuSign (DOCU) , a name requested by a reader last night.
StocksStreet.Com

Meme Stocks and the Markets: Why This Trader Says Follow the Action

Looking at the market and wondering what's driving it?. Real Money contributor Stephen Guilfoyle, aka Sarge, joined TheStreet Live to discuss what he's paying attention to in the markets. The U.S. economy added 978,000 jobs last month, according to the ADP National Employment Report, a much stronger-than-expected total that could...
Posted by
Benzinga

Recap: Lululemon Athletica Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 427.27% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.91. Revenue of $1,226,000,000 rose by 88.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,130,000,000. Outlook. lululemon Sees FY21...
MarketsBenzinga

Traders Break Down Lululemon Ahead Of Earnings

New Street Advisors' Delano Saporu and Miller Tabak equity strategist Matt Maley discussed Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." Reopening Beneficiary: Lululemon has failed to meet the high growth expectations of investors, so the company's stock has underperformed so far this year, Saporu said. As the reopening continues and more people spend money, premium brands like Lululemon will benefit.
EconomyStreet.Com

Workhorse, AMC, Splunk, Supersonic United – On TheStreet Thursday

Little-known electric-truck maker Workhorse (WKHS) - Get Report jumps into the meme-stock spotlight as AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and other meme shares reverse course, sparking trading halts, Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report falls as analysts cut their price targets following disappointing earnings numbers, and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report is going Boom – in a very good and super-fast way.
StocksStreet.Com

AMC Stock: Lessons From Day Trading

Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle, Real Money contributor, discussed the the meme stocks. And he actually put his money where his mouth is and bought AMC for a day trade yesterday. However, as the apes will disagree with this, he did sell his position at $55 a share. Simply put, the meme...
StocksStreet.Com

Broadcom Earnings Preview: What the Charts Say Now

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report has performed quite well over the past year, up about 55% in that span. However, the stock has been relatively stagnant so far in 2021, up just 6%. Will earnings after Thursday’s close of trading be enough to spark a rally?. From early November to...