2 Stocks to Watch Friday

To cap off a fun week with some exciting guests, Kenny Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors, will be joining TheStreet Live at 10:30 am ET in the video below:. "Good Friday morning…. Stocks finished lower in Thursday trading, though the major indexes finished off their worst levels on the day. By the time the bell rang – the Dow was off 23 pts, the S&P off 15 pts, the Nasdaq gave back 142 pts, and the Russell gave back 19 pts. Value outperformed growth. The FAANG M complex got slapped with the Tech Disruptors – got smacked. The ARKK ETF shedding 3.5% as investors once again chose to hit the sell button as the prospect of a monetary policy change becomes more and more real as the hours turn to days and the days turn to weeks. Meme stocks largely came up for sale and Jeffries has halted all short sales in some of those crazed names. AND AMC’s CEO Adam Aron – coming out and telling investors to not buy his stock unless you are prepared to lose everything – this after we saw a 96% surge in the stock and the company filed to sell 11.5 million more shares," Polcari wrote in his daily newsletter.