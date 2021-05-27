75-year-old Asian woman randomly attacked in Queens, suspect at large

(Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(QUEENS, N.Y.) A 75-year-old Asian woman was struck in the face unexpectedly on Wednesday in Queens, according to ABC 7 NY .

The New York City Police Department said the woman was walking along 57th Avenue near 97th Place in the Corona section of the borough when an unidentified suspect hit her on the head.

She suffered bruising and a fractured bone near one of her eyes as a result, per ABC 7.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital.

Officials believe the suspect is a man in his 20s. Police distributed an image of the man, who left the site unseen.

(ABC 7 NY/NYPD)

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the incident as a possible hate crime, per ABC 7.