Remains of soldier found in Korea identified as Oklahoman

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Remains turned over to the United States by North Korea have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma who disappeared during the Korean War more than 70 years ago, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday.

The remains identified as those of Army Pfc. Bill Hobbs of South Coffeyville were among 55 boxes of remains returned to the U.S. in June 2018. The boxes “likely” contain more than 55 individuals, according to the DPAA.

They were taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and identified using such methods as DNA analysis.

Hobbs was 20 when he was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, after his unit was attacked near the Chosin River in North Korea. He was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

