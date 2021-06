Civil War Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman once said, “War is hell.” How does one resume civilian life after living through infernal combat?. As of May 7, the Department of Defense’s Defense Casualty Analysis System lists 60,289 American combat deaths since 2001. In the same time period, almost 120,000 veterans have taken their own lives, as cited by the 2020 National Veteran Prevention Suicide annual report. The numbers reveal a stark truth: Returning from war alive is only half the battle.