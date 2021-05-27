Cash: Episode 2

We’re pulling on those heart strings for this episode—much to Steve’s chagrin. That’s because we’re talking about plants in our gardens that make us of think of something, someone, or some moment in time that makes us happy. Maybe it’s a plant that was passed down through the family or a shrub that reminds you of your kids because they always got stuck in it while trying to retrieve a soccer ball. For us these plants include specimens smuggled through airports and divisions shared by friends as housewarming presents. It’s a different sort of episode today, but it reminded us of why we garden—not just so our landscapes can look good, but because they can make us feel good too.