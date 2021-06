For the final time before the state meet out west, the Stanley County Buffaloes will be in action for the Region 6A Meet in Chamberlain. Stanley County was supposed to be in Chamberlain early this season for the Big Dakota Conference meet but it was canceled due to the weather. The Buffs, after dealing with plenty of cancelations in the first part of the season, have been able to roll through plenty of the final meets to end the year. Evan Nordstrom and Nathan Cook had two of the best days in the last competition as each won four events for the Buffaloes.