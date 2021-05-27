HOROSCOPES for May 27 – June 3

On Monday, Saturn and Uranus form a right angle to each other in the sky, the second of three times they’ll square off this year. In the big picture of this year’s astrology, these squares — rare transits that happen about every 20 years, usually in clusters of three — are major events. Saturn, planet of authority and discipline, comes into tension with Uranus, planet of freedom and rebellion, and the result is a frustrating conflict between your commitment to old structures and your desire to escape their constraints. It’s hard to know just how this will play out: Maybe you’ll feel dissatisfied and creatively blocked, or maybe all that pressure and tension will break open to reveal something unpredictable and utterly new. If there’s one thing to expect from Uranus transits, it’s that they’ll bring surprises.