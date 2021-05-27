HOROSCOPES for May 27 – June 3
Aries (March 21st – April 20th) Your greatest source of power are your beliefs. Notice how your mindset changes your perspective. Conscious or unconscious, these are the intentions you are setting. Your thoughts are seeds for words and actions. Be intentional with them. Wednesday’s full moon and lunar eclipse may leave you feeling confused and overwhelmed. Take some time to reset and restabilize yourself. Foster a healthy mindset as you move and grow in new ways.lcctorch.com