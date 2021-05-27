When HIPAA is Outpaced by Technology and the Cyber-Elephant We Need Confront: Exclusive with CEO of VigiTrust

I recently had to renew the cyber insurance policy for the office and it was interesting to see the evolution of questions asked over the years. At first, most of the cyber insurance questions involved basic computer security and merely checked to see if we had firewalls and antivirus and not much else. Now the questions suggest that insurance providers understand that network security includes much more than antivirus software. Answering the questions gave me an insight into the type of risks they were evaluating and the security processes that they expected us to perform.