Fans of Dierks Bentley have plenty to be excited about this summer. This week, the country star announced 2021 tour dates that are scheduled to run from August to October. The new concerts are planed at large-scale venues across America, with a roster of opening artists including of Riley Green, Parker McCollum, DJ Aydamn, and/or Mitchell Tenpenny on select dates. Check the ticket link for the specific lineup in your city. In celebration of the announcement, Dierks teamed up with Riley and Parker to share a music video of their version of Jerry Reed's "East Bound And Down."