Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Why clinical trial diversity is key to increasing access to routine care and innovative treatment options

By Atlanta Tribune
atlantatribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on longstanding health care disparities and amplified the importance of clinical trial diversity, especially participation of those patients and communities disproportionately impacted by the disease being studied. Since clinical trials function as the gatekeeper to bringing new medicines safely to patients and communities, it has become increasingly important that diverse communities be represented in our research efforts.

atlantatribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Colon Cancer#Clinical Trials#Cancer Research#Clinical Research#Long Term Treatment#Health Outcomes#Medical Research#Hispanic#Sdoh#Digital Divide Digital#Weinstein Jn#Polis Ab#Clark Lt#Green Ar#Clinical Trial Diversity#Essential Care#Limited Treatment Options#Routine Health Care#Standard Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Cancer
Related
HealthMedscape News

Review Finds Diverse Outcomes in Clinical Trials of Rosacea

There is an unmet need to standardize outcomes that are reported in clinical trials of rosacea, according to the authors of a new systematic review of rosacea treatment studies. "Rosacea is a chronic dermatologic condition that affects 16 million Americans," one of the study authors, Sarah A. Ibrahim, told this...
Healthbizjournals

Durham CRO's study reveals barriers, opportunities for diversity in clinical trials

Drugmakers have become increasingly aware of the importance of diversifying clinical trials over the past several years, and a new study details how that can be done. Drugs that were approved in 2020, like prior years, had an overrepresentation of white people in clinical trials – 75 percent compared to 60.1 percent in the U.S. general population – while Black people were underrepresented – 8 percent in the trials compared to 13.4 percent in the general population.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Kahn on the Importance of Diverse Clinical Trial Participation in Oncology

Justine Kahn, MD, MS, discusses the importance of diverse clinical trial participation within the oncology space. Justine Kahn, MD, MS, a pediatric oncologist, and clinical investigator at Columbia University Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the importance of diverse clinical trial participation within the oncology space. Clinical trials are the...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Innovent Announces First Patient Dosed In China In The Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Pemigatinib As The First-line Treatment Of Unresectable Or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announces that the first patient has been successfully enrolled and dosed in the clinical trial of pemigatinib (IBI375), a fibroblast growth factor receptor 1/2/3 (FGFR1/2/3) inhibitor, for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma in China. The study is a key component of the global Phase 3 clinical trial, which evaluates the efficacy and safety of pemigatinib versus gemcitabine plus cisplatin in first-line treatment of participants with unresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) rearrangement.
Watertown, MAPosted by
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion Of Enrollment Of Phase 1 DAVIO Clinical Trial Of EYP-1901 For The Potential Treatment Of Wet AMD

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the completion of patient enrollment of its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901 as a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Innovation Pharma Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 Clinical Trial For COVID-19

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has achieved full patient enrollment in its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients (see NCT04784897). Innovation Pharmaceuticals is developing Brilacidin for treatment of COVID-19 under U.S. FDA Fast Track designation.
HealthGenetic Engineering News

Precision Medicine Expands the Clinic’s Boundaries

Human genomes are nearly identical from person to person, but the small degree to which our genomes differ, about 0.1%, is medically significant. It contributes to the variability in our susceptibilities to particular diseases, as well as in our responses to particular medical treatments, including treatments such as cancer immunotherapy. (We might add that in cancer immunotherapy, two genomes may be relevant: the genome of the patient and the genome of the tumor.)
Rochester, MNfox9.com

Mayo Clinic embracing digital changes to clinical trials

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The development, testing and approval of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the United States happened in record time. Some of it was brought on by innovations in conducting clinical trials, which may forever transform the rollout of new drugs. Dr. Naveen Pereira, a Mayo Clinic...
Cell Phoneshealthleadersmedia.com

Patient Access to Hospital EHR Data Expands

App-based inpatient access rose more than 50% between 2018 and 2019. More and more hospitals are enabling patients to access their electronic health records via online portals and mobile apps, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). Seven in 10 hospitals now permit such...
Healthajmc.com

Dr Davey Daniel on Lower Cost of Care Seen in Clinical Trials for OCM Enrollees

Davey Daniel, MD, hematology/medical oncology specialist, Tennessee Oncology, discusses findings of an abstract presented at ASCO 2021 showing a lower total cost of care paid by Medicare for episodes of care for patients in the Oncology Care Model (OCM) enrolled in clinical trials vs those receiving routine care. Although enrollment...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Lack of diversity in clinical trials has hurt patients of color. A new program aims to change that

A few years ago, an elderly African American patient who had just been diagnosed with rectal cancer arrived at Dr. Edith Mitchell’s office. The patient had visited and refused treatment from close to half a dozen physicians, all of whom told him he needed a permanent colostomy, a process in which an opening in the belly is made during surgery to remove a diseased part of the colon.
Lawalzheimersnewstoday.com

Association Endorses ENACT Act to Improve Clinical Trial Diversity

The Alzheimer’s Association and its advocacy affiliate, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM), are backing recently introduced bipartisan legislation to support equity in Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials. The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act of 2021 (H.R. 3085/S. 1548) would amend the Public Health Service Act to improve...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Doroshow on Increasing Patient Accrual to Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic

James H. Doroshow, MD, discusses strategies that were implemented to increase patient accrual to clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. James H. Doroshow, MD, senior investigator, Developmental Therapeutics Branch (DTB), director, Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis, deputy director for clinical and translational research, head, Oxidative Signaling and Molecular Therapeutics Group, DTB, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute (NCI), discusses strategies that were implemented to increase patient accrual to clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle, WAKING-5

Innovative research and clinical trials bring hope to cancer patients

SEATTLE — May is National Cancer Research Month, and Swedish is increasing awareness of its cutting-edge cancer treatment and research. “We’ll be celebrating our 90th anniversary next year with great innovations in cancer care including some of the first radiation treatments this side of the Mississippi,” said Sara Jo Grethlein, Executive Medical Director, Swedish Cancer Institute.
CancerBusiness Insider

enGene Announces First-in-Human Dosing of EG-70 for the Treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

- EG-70 is a first-in-class intravesical non-viral genetic medicine encoding RIG-I activators and IL-12 as a monotherapy. - First clinical candidate from company's novel proprietary platform engineered to activate both innate and adaptive immune systems. BOSTON and MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - enGene Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing...
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

Illinois Elected Officials Increase Access To Care For Cancer Patients

Statement from American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Government Relations Director Shana Crews. “This week, the Illinois Senate passed legislation that will improve access to care for cancer patients by making out-of-pocket costs more predictable and expand coverage for biomarker testing. HB1745 will make prescription drug expenses more predictable by requiring health insurance carriers to offer more health plans with flat dollar copayments. A patient will no longer have to worry about going to their local pharmacy and being shocked by their monthly prescription costs. Separately, HB1799 will enable more patients to benefit from biomarker testing, an essential step in accessing precision medicine treatments. Dubbed ‘the right treatment, to the right patient, at the right time,’ precision medicine has played a critical role in improving cancer outcomes.