Dayton, OH

Dayton Dance Initiative returns with ‘unBound’ at Dayton Masonic Center

By Russell Florence Jr.
dayton.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Now we’re leaping forward, breaking through what has confined us in our individual lives,” director/choreographer Margot Aknin said. The ever-increasing return of live performing arts in the Miami Valley continues with Dayton Dance Initiative’s presentation of “unBound,” slated Friday, June 4 at Dayton Masonic Center. Founded in 2019 by former...

www.dayton.com
