Kenny Chesney and Blue Chair Bay Rum Create Boozy Ice Cream Flavors

By Chris Parton
soundslikenashville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Chesney’s signature line of rum is getting a deep-freeze makeover with a sweet-tooth buzz. Blue Chair Bay Rum and the “boozy ice cream experts” at Tipsy Scoop are teaming up on four new, rum-infused flavors. Available now and mixing Chesney’s popular rum flavors in creative new concoctions, the four...

www.soundslikenashville.com
Person
Kenny Chesney
