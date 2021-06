HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford man is facing charges after state police said he struck a cruiser while driving under the influence. Officials said a state police trooper and his K-9 were was driving north on Interstate 91 near Exit 32 in Hartford around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The marked cruiser had its lights activated while in a construction pattern when it was struck in the driver's side by 57-year-old Richard Harris.