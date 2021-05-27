LPO to hit summer pool mid-June, despite early request
The lack of rain and below-normal snowpack this spring have sparked a conversation about when, exactly, Lake Pend Oreille should reach summer pool. Some stakeholders believe that in years of low flood probability, before Memorial Day weekend would be ideal — that is, according to a letter from the Lakes Commission to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dated May 13 requesting that the lake be filled to “within six inches to a foot” of summer pool level before the holiday.sandpointreader.com