Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

From NPR News, this is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. I'm Ailsa Chang in Los Angeles. And I'm Mary Louise Kelly in Washington, where House Republicans voted today to expel Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from their party's leadership. Cheney was forced out over her consistent criticism of former President Trump, her refusal to accept his false claims about the 2020 election and her vote to impeach him following the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. Following the vote, Cheney was unapologetic. She told reporters she will not be silenced.