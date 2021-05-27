Patrick Droney Centers Debut Album On Empathy, Hope & Authenticity
Life yields experiences that shape our outlook. Love, loss, hope, purpose and existence are pertinent topics that catapult some into deep soul-searching. Sometimes, on that journey, these vulnerable reflections are penned down in journals. And sometimes, if one is musically talented, they are detailed in poetic lyrics, melodies and emotionally-driven guitar riffs. The latter is exactly what Nashville-based triple threat Patrick Droney has done on his highly anticipated and aptly titled debut album, State of the Heart.www.soundslikenashville.com