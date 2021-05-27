Patrick Droney Centers Debut Album On Empathy, Hope & Authenticity

There’s a moment on dodie’s debut album Build A Problem in which it becomes apparent that the singer/songwriter, in her search for the right words to encapsulate all the raw and bittersweet moments that define being human, has stumbled upon something inconceivably honest. It comes only a few minutes into the album on a song morosely titled “Hate Myself,” rising out dodie’s penchant for sparse but lofty melodies and an overlay of her piercingly clarion murmurs that leave nothing but goosebumps on your arms. As the track crescendos from a buoyant ballad and into an ecstatic anthem, dodie paints a remarkably scrupulous self-portrait so meticulously intimate that its relatability is flooring. Tucked into the dense lyricism of “Hate Myself” is not just a piece of dodie, but also a piece of us — the memory of a conversation we’ve all had with either friend or partner, the kind where one sits in silence and the other silently agonizes. “When you go quiet I hate myself,” she croons against the song’s exuberant medley and the weight of dodie’s eviscerating introspection and her own desperate desire to understand another’s silence, even as it wounds her, is near unendurable.