Minorities

You Can Still Count The Number Of Black CEOs On One Hand

kzyx.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen protests erupted after George Floyd's murder, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, a philanthropy focused on social justice and inequality, says he fielded phone calls from more than a dozen chief executives who were "disturbed and deeply concerned." There was a lack of diversity among upper management and...

www.kzyx.org
