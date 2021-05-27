When Did J.Lo and Diddy Date, and Why Did They Break Up?

Celebrity news lately has been a parade of Jennifer Lopez’s current and former lovers: Alex Rodriguez. Ben Affleck. Diddy? That’s right, the hip-hop mogul has entered the chat to remind you that he, too, once dated J.Lo. Sean “Diddy” “Puffy” “Love” Combs posted a decades-old picture of the two walking in sweats to Instagram on May 27, with a simple “#tbt” caption. Diddy and Lopez, if you need a refresher, dated off and on between 1999 and 2001; during that time, J.Lo nearly got caught up in Diddy’s gun charges from a 1999 incident (he was eventually found not guilty) and wore her legendary green Versace dress to the 2000 Grammys with Diddy in tow. A little over a year after they broke up, Lopez began dating Affleck in 2002 — whom she now appears to be back with, shortly after her April split from ex-fiancé A-Rod. Lopez has yet to comment on her other other former flame.