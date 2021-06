The tourbillon… You’ve no doubt heard of it (you are a MONOCHROME reader after all) and perhaps you own a few, but why is it such an expensive feature? French for whirlwind, it’s actually among the oldest of technical innovations, patented by Breguet in 1801 – although developed several years earlier, around 1795. It’s simple in concept with the balance wheel and escapement mounted inside a rotating cage to counter the forces of gravity. If you’re in the market for a Swiss tourbillon (or any outside of the Asian market), you’re well into five figures… until now. We introduced the accessible Horage Tourbillon 1 last year during development and now have one on the wrist for a proper review. And to understand how the brand managed to make this watch, at that price.