Today America and China compete fiercely in the space world. During the last week of April, China sent the first module to its native space station. It is believed that China wants to challenge US domination in space through this station. In addition, these two countries are now vying for the moon. China has hoisted its flag by landing on the moon more than four times in the past decade. At the same time, America is the only country to have sent a man to the moon. On December 14, 1972, NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan flew to Earth from the lunar surface aboard the Apollo 17 Challenger lunar module. Since then, no country has sent a man to the moon. . Now, China is preparing to begin the mission to send astronauts to the moon as soon as its space station is active. It’s not that China wants to send humans to the moon, but America, Russia, India, Canada and South Korea are also in this race.