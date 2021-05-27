CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chem Demos Program Celebrates 20th Anniversary

By Janelle Hill
 2021-05-27

The Chemistry Demonstrations program rang in its 20th anniversary with explosions, fire, and magic in a first-ever virtual show. Science students, faculty, and staff, along with the Office of Institutional Advancement, put together the virtual program with 14 taped demonstrations—including rainbow flames, methane bubbles, steel spaghetti spectacle, and winter wonderland. Students performed the experiments and then offered a step-by-step explanation of how each one worked and the ingredients involved.

