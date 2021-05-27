Chem Demos Program Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Benjamin Logan High School cheerleader Brooklyn Horner and football player Sam Whitten read to Stephanie Barnes’ first-grade class at Benjamin Logan Elementary School Friday to kick off the 10th anniversary of the Raider Reading program.The program features the junior/senior football players and cheerleaders who are paired with an elementary classroom. The classes in return are encouraged to adopt their player as their own special player. The high schoolers visit several times in the fall to read a story to the class and to share some Raider spirit. “The high school Raider Readers are hoping to make reading a fun and exciting adventure for the young students at Benjamin Logan Elementary,” school officials said. In an effort to increase enthusiasm for reading and to connect the high school and elementary school, the Raider Reading program was reinstated this year after a year off due to COVID. (BENJAMIN LOGAN PHOTO)

LOGAN, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO