Bulletin board for Thursday, May 27

Ludington Mass Transportation Authority will be closed July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Library to distribute dinosaur-themed activity packets Friday. The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday Activity packets every week at locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington library and on the clothesline outside the Scottville library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Please take only one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.