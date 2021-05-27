Craig Morgan Urges Americans to Honor Soldiers Who Gave Ultimate Sacrifice on Memorial Day
Prior to becoming a country hitmaker and Grand Ole Opry member, Craig Morgan served 17 years in the United States Army and Army Reserves. His respect for the Armed Forces continues to run deep and over the years, he has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. His dedication to the military earned him the USO Merit Award in 2006 and the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018. As we head into Memorial Day weekend, a time meant to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice during their time serving our country, the singer has penned an open letter to remind folks what the day is really about.