Craig Morgan Urges Americans to Honor Soldiers Who Gave Ultimate Sacrifice on Memorial Day

Flags were placed outside many residences in the local area in observance of Memorial Day in this photograph from the May 25, 1972, issue of the Park Labrea News. The accompanying article said the flags paying tribute to service members who had lost their lives were particularly poignant that year, as the country was involved in the war in Vietnam. It specifically called attention to the plight of those who were prisoners of war or missing in action. This year, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 31. The Veterans Administration National Cemetery in Westwood will be open throughout Memorial Day weekend for flag placements and private visits, but no public ceremony will be held. The Department of Veterans Affairs has also launched new features on the Veterans Legacy Memorial website to virtually honor loved ones on Memorial Day. Photographs and information about a veteran can be uploaded by visiting vlm.cem.va.gov. Forest Lawn is also holding a virtual Memorial Day observance on May 31, at 10 a.m., featuring patriotic music, a ceremonial wreath presentation, color guard and proclamation. For information, visit forestlawn.com/events/memorial-day.