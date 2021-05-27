newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Craig Morgan Urges Americans to Honor Soldiers Who Gave Ultimate Sacrifice on Memorial Day

By SLN Staff Writer
soundslikenashville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to becoming a country hitmaker and Grand Ole Opry member, Craig Morgan served 17 years in the United States Army and Army Reserves. His respect for the Armed Forces continues to run deep and over the years, he has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. His dedication to the military earned him the USO Merit Award in 2006 and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018. As we head into Memorial Day weekend, a time meant to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice during their time serving our country, the singer has penned an open letter to remind folks what the day is really about.

www.soundslikenashville.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Decoration Day#Memorial Day Weekend#Soldiers#American Troops#U S Troops#Hitmaker#Grand Ole Opry#The United States Army#The Armed Forces#The U S Military#Army Reserves#Friends#Country#Open Letter#Lake#Ultimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Militarythegreenvillestandard.com

Honoring Our Military Veterans: Patriotic Perdues

People show patriotism when they salute their country’s flag, sing the national anthem, or celebrate their nation’s “birth” or Independence Day from another governing entity. A patriotic person knows what the country stands for, its history, and the sacrifices that have been made to create it and keep it. And,...
FestivalSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

On Memorial Day, remember those who sacrificed

A week from Saturday begins our Memorial Day weekend. We should all remember that Memorial Day honors our military veterans who gave the last full measure of devotion fighting for our freedom beginning with America’s War of Independence to today’s Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. As Plato so unfortunately noted, “Only the dead have seen the end of war.” Memorial Day grew out of Decoration Day, which remembered the 620,000 Civil War soldiers who died. Decoration Day officially began in Waterloo, New York, in 1866. Congress renamed Decoration Day to Memorial Day and made it a federal holiday in 1971.
Militarynewsitem.com

Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled for a top secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country. They never made it. Their airplane disappeared between Guam and the Philippines, leaving behind no trace.
Festivaltribuneledgernews.com

LETTER: Remembering service members' sacrifices this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a unique American holiday; It is observed on the last Monday of May and honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. The date was established by an act of Congress under U.S. Code Title 36. It states in part, that it will be celebrated on the last Monday in May. Memorial Day 2021 will occur on Monday, May 31.
Festivallakegeorgeexaminer.com

Memorial Day 2021 Ceremony to honor Battle of Lake George soldiers

The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance is holding a Memorial Day 2021 service at the grave of the Four Unknown Soldiers on Monday, May 31 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The site, which is the final resting place of the oldest government-recognized unknown American soldiers in the nation, is in Battlefield Park overlooking Fort George Road in the town of Lake George, NY. The soldiers buried there died in the Bloody Morning Scout, the first of three skirmishes that are known collectively as the Battle of Lake George.
Militarymanhassetpress.com

Let Us Remember Our Heroes

Thirty years ago, America engaged in a new war in a volatile region. Iraq had invaded the sovereign nation of Kuwait. Among the half million U.S. troops deployed to the middle east was Army Specialist Cindy Beaudoin. A freshman at the University of Connecticut, Beaudoin enlisted in the National Guard and served as a medic with the 142nd Medical Company.
NFLleader-call.com

Honor the flag, those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Like most aspects of American society, the United States flag will draw out the passions of the people. Many see that symbol of a land of freedom and opportunity with men and women who have bravely sacrificed for its survival. They see the flag with reverence. They scowl when someone burns it, yet grit their teeth because they know those who died in defense of it died to defend freedom — which includes defiling the flag. Irony indeed.
Societychatsworthtimes.com

A day of honor, a sacrifice of a lifetime

Nearly 5 million people died in the Korean War, a conflict that began in June 1950 and ended in July 1953. More than half of those killed were civilians – a civilian death rate higher than …
Militaryhngnews.com

Honor sacrifices of fallen soldiers by caring for those still with us

On the last Monday in May the United States commemorates and remembers the men and women who have died serving in our Armed Forces. As we spend this Memorial Day reflecting on their service and sacrifice, we should remember that as a nation we have the luxury of living in comfort and security because brave souls answered the call and gave all in service to our country. It is our duty to honor that sacrifice by honoring them and by making sure we take care of their brothers and sisters in arms who are lucky enough to return home.
CelebrationsPosted by
Parade

90 Memorial Day Weekend Instagram Captions to Kick Off Summer and Honor Those Who Paid the Ultimate Sacrifice

Memorial Day weekend is almost here! The official start of summer (May 31, 2021) is also a day to remember the sacrifices those who served in the military made for our freedoms, making it an occasion that’s both somber and celebratory. It can sometimes be hard to decide what to say beneath your photos on your feed! If you’re having a hard time finding the right words, these Memorial Day Instagram captions can help you to capture your memories, honor the troops and celebrate the start of summer.
Festivaldelanonow.com

Memorial Day and the Unsung Heroes

Memorial Day is often highlighted as a 3-day weekend where people get together and have barbecues, travel, go to the beach or spend time relaxing. The significance of this occasion has lessened with an upcoming generation of young people. Perhaps it is due to their lack of understanding of what this holiday is about.
Festivalgvpennysaver.com

Memorial Day: Remembering our Fallen Heroes & Honoring their Sacrifice

It is no exaggeration to say we are living in tumultuous times. Some of those serving in our nation’s military are in combat even today. Meanwhile, others have found “battles” being waged on the home front. In fact, it has been said that we are “more divided than ever before.” But are we?
FestivalJournal & Topics

A Day To Remember

Around the end of May, if an elderly friend or relative asks what you are doing for Decoration Day, don’t be alarmed…it is not a sign of early onset dementia. In the years following the Civil War, Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day after General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the 20,000 Civil War soldiers buried there. In 1971, an act of Congress declared the day be named Memorial Day, a national holiday honoring the heroic men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Militaryperinton.org

Hometown Heroes Feature on Vietnam-Era Soldiers who made the Ultimate Sacrifice

Each Memorial Day, we reflect on the great sacrifice of all the men and women who laid down their lives in defense of our Country and values. This weekend, with the help of Town Historian Bill Poray, we are sharing the stories of a few hometown heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. We share their stories out of gratitude for their service, admiration for their courage, and respect for their sacrifice.
Los Angeles County, CAbeverlypress.com

VINTAGE: Veterans recognized for their sacrifices on Memorial Day

Flags were placed outside many residences in the local area in observance of Memorial Day in this photograph from the May 25, 1972, issue of the Park Labrea News. The accompanying article said the flags paying tribute to service members who had lost their lives were particularly poignant that year, as the country was involved in the war in Vietnam. It specifically called attention to the plight of those who were prisoners of war or missing in action. This year, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 31. The Veterans Administration National Cemetery in Westwood will be open throughout Memorial Day weekend for flag placements and private visits, but no public ceremony will be held. The Department of Veterans Affairs has also launched new features on the Veterans Legacy Memorial website to virtually honor loved ones on Memorial Day. Photographs and information about a veteran can be uploaded by visiting vlm.cem.va.gov. Forest Lawn is also holding a virtual Memorial Day observance on May 31, at 10 a.m., featuring patriotic music, a ceremonial wreath presentation, color guard and proclamation. For information, visit forestlawn.com/events/memorial-day.