newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Truth-telling songstress Toni Green emerges with new music project, video

By Dr. Sybil C. Mitchell
tri-statedefender.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis-grown recording artist Toni Green is emerging from the health-conscious restrictions of a COVID-19 world with a remastered recording project and music video launch. “I grew up around Stax Recording greats, Willie Mitchell, Carla and Rufus, Al Green,” said the popular stage performer. “But, I’ve known hardship before. I spent the past year in strategically planning some business moves that will sustain moving forward. I pulled out some 2005 songs I wrote and remastered one for new release. It’s called “Drive Thru Love Affair.”

tri-statedefender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Google Music#New Music#Video Music#World Music#Project Music#Stax Recording#Memphian#Southside High School#Bmi#Spotify#Truth Telling Songstress#Love#Rich Tones#Beale Street#Books#Producers#Wealth#America#Moving Forward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Blake Shelton Tells Apple Music About His New Album ‘Body Language,’ Having Nothing Left to Prove, and More

Listen to the full episode tomorrow, Friday (May 28) at 5am LA / 7am Nashville / 8am NYC or anytime on-demand. Blake Shelton joins Today’s Country Radio and talks candidly with Kelleigh Bannen about reluctantly putting together his new album ‘Body Language.’ The Voice coach and “God’s Country” singer discusses arriving at the point in his career where he has nothing left to prove, freeing him up to record songs like “Corn.”
Musicminthilltimes.com

Live Music on the Green

Join us as Get Me Some Green kicks off their Music on the Green series with Alex Jancula!. Enjoy CBD pre-rolls, local-made nitro brew coffee and so much more with awesome live music from 6:00 to 9:00. This event is free and sponsored by Get Me Some Green. You won’t...
Behind Viral VideosSHOOT Online

Energy BBDO, ATKPLN, Mophonics Team On Animated Music Video For Claritin's Outsideologist Project

Claritin rolled out this animated music video for its The Outsideologist Project, an online program designed to get kids to spend one more hour per week outside. Produced by ATKPLN for Energy BBDO, the video sprung from an original composition, “Unboring Starts with U,” written and performed by Mophonics composer and creative director Casey Gibson. The tune teaches kids weird facts about neighborhood creatures, fun ideas for outdoor activities, and how “unboring” kids’ own backyards or local parks can be. The song was the result of a synergistic and natural collaboration between the Mophonics and Energy BBDO teams.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Bleachers Announce Album with New Music Video

Prolific pop producer Jack Antonoff is back with the announcement of a new release from his solo project Bleachers. The new album, titled Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, follows 2017’s Gone Now, and to hold fans over, Bleachers shared the single called “Stop Making This Hurt.”. Antonoff released...
Theater & Dancemassachusettsnewswire.com

New Music: Actress Regina Taylor Announces Winners for the black album.mixtape. Project

Entries were received from the U.S. and abroad, including Africa and Germany. DALLAS, Texas /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — After a 30-day call for entries, winners for the black album.mixtape. were announced during a virtual Block Party event. The black album. mixtape. is an initiative of Regina Taylor – the Golden Globe-winning actress, playwright, and activist – in partnership with Southern Methodist University’s (SMU) Meadows School of the Arts. In response to the historical significance of 2020 defined by COVID-19 and social protest, the black album. mixtape. invited students, professionals, and the community to explore identity, activism, art, and change.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Hannah May Allison Releases Music Video For New Single “Safe”

Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Nashville Singer-songwriter Hannah May Allison releases the music video for her brand new single, “Safe.” Produced by Zachary Manno and co-written with Cliff Downs, the upbeat country/pop single was released on April 30th, and explores all of the feelings and obstacles that come with a new relationship. Shot at The East Nashville Greenhouse, the lush greenery and soft lighting created the perfect ambiance for the music video, which was beautifully filmed by Acacia Evans.
Theater & Danceshowbizjunkies.com

‘Butter’ Music Video: BTS Release Their New Summer Single

Global superstars BTS are back with a brand-new summer single, “Butter.” The seven-member group released their second all-English single at midnight ET time Friday morning (May 21) and already it’s breaking records. The music video garnered over 74+ million views in just 13 hours in release. And 16 hours in it had racked up 86+ million views.
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Music Reviews: Tony Joe White

"Smoke From the Chimney" (Easy Eye Sound) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Hotboii & Future Tell The Ugly Truth On "Nobody Special"

After releasing singles like "F*ck Shit" and "Cheese" with Mike Smiff, Hotboii is back with his latest new track, titled "Nobody Special." The Double O Baby artist is one of the hottest rising rappers coming out of Florida right now, and to keep his momentum going, Hotboii has officially teamed up with Future Hendrix for his latest single.
Musiccelebmix.com

Review: BTS New Single ‘Butter’ and ‘Smooth’ Music Video to Accompany It

BTS released their new single ‘Butter’ on Friday 21st May. We absolutely love this new song. It has been stuck in our heads all day. The song has a upbeat dance style beat. We think this could be a massive competitor in being the song of this summer. We love all of the members vocals in the song so much. We knew it was going to be an amazing song just from all the teasers and we were so hyped up for the release and to hear ‘Butter’.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

26 New Songs Out Today

BIG FREEDIA - "JUDAS" (LADY GAGA COVER) Lady Gaga will release a 10th anniversary edition of Born This Way on June 18 via Interscope, and it'll feature reimaginings of six songs from the album by different artists. One of them is Big Freedia's very fun new version of "Judas," which is out now. "Judas was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it," Freedia said. "To me, 'Judas' is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?"
Musicnextmosh.com

God Is An Astronaut release new music video “Barren Trees”

Share the post "God Is An Astronaut release new music video “Barren Trees”" In support of their tenth studio album titled ‘Ghost Tapes #10,’ Irish post-rock band God Is An Astronaut have dropped a new music video for track “Barren Trees” — check out the clip below. “The song is...
Musicboundarycreektimes.com

VIDEO: Former Kootenay Music Awards winner release new single

Former Kootenay Music Awards winner and alt-rock artist Charlie PS returns with a new sound showcased in her latest single, “Ghost of You.”. “Ghost of You” combines flavours of alternative and southern rock, creating a backdrop for western-esque storytelling and a new sonic taste of what’s to come from Charlie PS.
Cell Phonesdronedj.com

Brand new Arkells release features drone music video

If you haven’t heard of the rock band Arkells, you’re in for a treat. The popular (and award-winning) group is from Canada but enjoys a substantial international fan base. And now it’s enjoying something else: Drones. Arkells released a new video, and it features some really skilled FPV flying and...
Portsmouth, VAveermag.com

REVIEW: Tony Vincent Delivers on Music of Bowie

(Tony Vincent superbly sings the Music of David Bowie while backed by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and rock band Windbourne Music. Photo by Jeff Moore.) Ground Control to Hampton Roads: Concerts are back. Saturday night’s “Music of David Bowie” was more than just a homage to one of pop culture’s...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AT THE GATES Releases Music Video For New Song 'The Paradox'

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have released the second single off their upcoming album, "The Nightmare Of Being", which will arrive on July 2 via Century Media Records. Check out the track "The Paradox" in a music video directed by Patric Ullaeus of rEvolver Film Company (ARCH ENEMY, IN FLAMES, DIMMU BORGIR).
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Dispatch Release Eighth Studio Album 'Break Our Fall'

Celebrated roots rock band Dispatch have released their highly anticipated 8th studio album, Break Our Fall, on Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings. PRESS HERE to listen. Founding member Chadwick Stokes recently stopped by Mass Audubon's Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary to film a socially distant session with WGBH / Front Row Live. PRESS HERE to watch! Dispatch will be taking the songs from Break Our Fall on the road later this year and a big tour announcement is coming next week. Stay tuned for more information!