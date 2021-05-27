Truth-telling songstress Toni Green emerges with new music project, video
Memphis-grown recording artist Toni Green is emerging from the health-conscious restrictions of a COVID-19 world with a remastered recording project and music video launch. “I grew up around Stax Recording greats, Willie Mitchell, Carla and Rufus, Al Green,” said the popular stage performer. “But, I’ve known hardship before. I spent the past year in strategically planning some business moves that will sustain moving forward. I pulled out some 2005 songs I wrote and remastered one for new release. It’s called “Drive Thru Love Affair.”tri-statedefender.com