Truth-telling songstress Toni Green emerges with new music project, video

BTS released their new single ‘Butter’ on Friday 21st May. We absolutely love this new song. It has been stuck in our heads all day. The song has a upbeat dance style beat. We think this could be a massive competitor in being the song of this summer. We love all of the members vocals in the song so much. We knew it was going to be an amazing song just from all the teasers and we were so hyped up for the release and to hear ‘Butter’.