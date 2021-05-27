newsbreak-logo
SoftBank and WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann agree divorce deal

By George Hammond
Financial Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftBank has spelt out the full cost of its bitter divorce from WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, detailing a settlement worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Neumann has received cash, stock awards and fees worth close to $450m in a settlement which has been the subject of fraught negotiations since he was forced to step down from the co-working company as chief executive in 2019, after a failed attempt at an initial public offering.

