Verizon's early 5G strategy might pay off amid coronavirus recovery

Hoboken small businesses are rebounding from the pandemic with a little help from Verizon and its 5G Ultra Wideband network. As part of the 5G Business Impact Challenge, Verizon and TechUnited: New Jersey teamed up with small businesses in Hoboken to help them solve challenges brought upon by the pandemic; challenges such as communicating with customers in new virtual ways, or powering outdoor spaces with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. TechUnited:NJ, which empowers entrepreneurs and innovators through programs, funding and networking opportunities, helped identify businesses that received Inseego MiFi M2100 5G hotspots and 5G smartphones and a personalized suite of Verizon small business solutions. Tech solutions like One Talk calling service, a cloud-based business phone system, are enabling businesses to efficiently be reached and connected with customers, whether in office or on the go, and BlueJeans by Verizon video conferencing has transformed the way these small businesses operate and been integral to their survival amidst the pandemic.