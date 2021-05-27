Verizon's early 5G strategy might pay off amid coronavirus recovery

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Verizon wants you and it wants you bad, willing to do pretty anything to get you on its 5G network and using one of its 5G phones. Allow me to break it down for you. If you’re a Verizon customer, looking to upgrade your old junky phone, your carrier is offering you a trade-in for that phone (even if it has a broken screen or sticky buttons) in the form of a new 5G phone, free of charge. All you’ll need to do is be on one of the carrier’s Unlimited plans and be fine with monthly bill credits that pay for your free phone, which isn’t the worst trade ever.