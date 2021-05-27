Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Verizon's early 5G strategy might pay off amid coronavirus recovery

By Mike Dano
Light Reading
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headlines are undoubtedly music to the ears of Verizon's 5G executives:. "July 4 fireworks show to return to Rose Bowl stadium after last year's dark skies" "NFL expects full capacity at all of its stadiums this fall" "Dancing allowed, concert capacity limits lifted as NJ music scene returns from...

www.lightreading.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Customers#5g#Verizon Wireless#Race To 5g#Wireless Networks#Wireless Video#Covid#Americans#Aifi#G Mobile Strategies#Verizon Cto#5g Services#Strategy#Wireless Operations#Mobile Operations#1gbit S Mmwave Networks#Mmwave Spectrum Licenses#Transmissions#Initial Demonstrations#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Grand Island, NEthefastmode.com

UScellular Completes Long-distance mmWave 5G Trial with Nokia & Qualcomm

Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies and UScellular on Tuesday announced that they have achieved a world record extended range over mmWave of more than 10km utilizing its 5G extended-range millimeter Wave (mmWave) solution on a commercial network. This milestone paves the way to bring extended range 5G service with massive capacity and...
Businessuctoday.com

Cisco and AT&T set 1m UCMC Target

Cisco and AT&T have revealed plans to offer one million users the former’s Unified Communications Manager – Cloud (UCMC) platform. The pair said they expect the offering to take place over the next five years, through sales of Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise. Javed Khan, General Manager of Cisco...
Los Angeles, CALight Reading

GSMA promises MWCLA21 will be live and in person

LOS ANGELES – The GSMA revealed details of MWCLA21, in Partnership with CTIA, which will return live and in person this October. Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from October 26 – 28, the theme of this year's event is Connected Impact. The program will explore how 5G Era, IoT Connectivity, Telco Cloud and Disruptive Innovation are shaping the future and continuing to transform lives.
BusinessSamMobile

Samsung’s network equipment arm hopes to get more 5G business from European carriers

Samsung might be the world’s biggest smartphone, TV, and memory chip brand, but its network equipment business isn’t as impressive. The company ranks fifth after the likes of Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE. The South Korean firm has been trying to expand its business with end-to-end 5G solutions, especially after Huawei got banned in several western markets.
Businessinvesting.com

Samsung bets on Europe 5G orders to grow network equipment business

SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics is banking on Europe to maintain growth momentum in its network equipment business, a senior executive said, as 5G rollout widens and industry leader Huawei Technologies of China focuses on its domestic market. Although the South Korean tech company is global No. 1 in memory chips...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

When Verizon mimicked its free 5G iPhone offer, AT&T moved the goalposts with a 3-year phone contract

AT&T just nixed its 30-month equipment installment plans (EIP), i.e. cell phone contracts in disguise, and instead replaced them with even longer, 36-month plans. This way the monthly payments look much better to the uncritical eye, plus more and more people are keeping their phones for 3 years now, instead of the two when contracts were all the rage, or even instead of AT&T's previous 30-month option that Verizon also offered for some phones.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Charter Claims To Have The Fastest Wireless Speeds

Charter has the fastest wireless speeds. Well, according to Fierce Wireless, that’s what the communications company claims. Claims of the fastest wireless network are nothing new. The big three have been fighting over who has the fastest for years. Now, with Chart Communications throwing their hat in the ring things seem to be getting interesting.
EconomyLight Reading

Unscrambling AT&T's fixed wireless strategy

AT&T is no stranger to fixed wireless. LTE technology and CBRS spectrum to cover more than 1 million rural locations with fixed wireless services, starting at around $60 per month. The carrier also recently announced "the first, true nationwide business-focused broadband network with fixed wireless 5G connectivity" for its business...
Cell PhonesDaily Republic

Verizon is finally giving away iPhones to win over 5G customers

Scott Moritz and Alix Steel, Bloomberg News, (TNS) Facing pressure from its wireless competitors, Verizon Communications Inc. is offering free Apple and Android phones to customers who sign up for unlimited plans on its faster 5G network. Once a holdout on giveaways to existing customers, the largest U.S. wireless carrier...
Cell PhonesArkansas Online

Verizon offers free phones for 5G sign-ups

Facing pressure from its wireless competitors, Verizon Communications Inc. is offering free Apple and Android phones to customers who sign up for unlimited plans on its faster 5G network. Once a holdout on giveaways to existing customers, the largest U.S. wireless carrier is now matching similar trade-in offers from AT&T...
EconomyLight Reading

5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay

Theoretically, 5G affords several opportunities for revenue generation to recoup operators' massive investment of $57 billion. Massive machine-type communications, ultra-reliable and low-latency communications, network slicing for customized services, new applications like XReality, besides high bandwidth, create space to craft new business models, offer premium services and generate new sources of revenue from new services. The reality often is that customers want more for the same or less money unless service providers offer services positioned to fulfill unmet needs, and that are compelling enough for customers to be willing to pay for them. Are 5G operators able to realize 5G's promise of higher-revenue earnings?
Technologydroid-life.com

Verizon Launches Campaign to Get Everyone on Its 5G Network

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Verizon wants you and it wants you bad, willing to do pretty anything to get you on its 5G network and using one of its 5G phones. Allow me to break it down for you. If you’re a Verizon customer, looking to upgrade your old junky phone, your carrier is offering you a trade-in for that phone (even if it has a broken screen or sticky buttons) in the form of a new 5G phone, free of charge. All you’ll need to do is be on one of the carrier’s Unlimited plans and be fine with monthly bill credits that pay for your free phone, which isn’t the worst trade ever.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Verizon Really Wants People To Use 5G Phones; New Deals In Place

5G is picking up steam as more people are picking up 5G-enabled smartphones. Verizon has unveiled some deals that it hopes will help speed up the process, at least on the Verizon side of things. According to DroidLife, there are some new Verizon trade-in deals that will help folks cross the 5G threshold. But there are some drawbacks.
Hoboken, NJroi-nj.com

Hoboken small businesses rebound with power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network

Hoboken small businesses are rebounding from the pandemic with a little help from Verizon and its 5G Ultra Wideband network. As part of the 5G Business Impact Challenge, Verizon and TechUnited: New Jersey teamed up with small businesses in Hoboken to help them solve challenges brought upon by the pandemic; challenges such as communicating with customers in new virtual ways, or powering outdoor spaces with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. TechUnited:NJ, which empowers entrepreneurs and innovators through programs, funding and networking opportunities, helped identify businesses that received Inseego MiFi M2100 5G hotspots and 5G smartphones and a personalized suite of Verizon small business solutions. Tech solutions like One Talk calling service, a cloud-based business phone system, are enabling businesses to efficiently be reached and connected with customers, whether in office or on the go, and BlueJeans by Verizon video conferencing has transformed the way these small businesses operate and been integral to their survival amidst the pandemic.
Cell PhonesLight Reading

Verizon cranks up competitive intensity with new 5G promotion

Verizon on Tuesday announced a new mobile phone promotion designed to respond to incursions by its rivals and to increase the number of customers who subscribe to its more expensive unlimited plans. The operator framed its announcement – which offers free 5G smartphones to new and existing customers who subscribe...
TechnologyPhone Arena

Verizon boosts up 5G at these places for Memorial Day

Popular long weekend hotspots will enjoy enhanced 5G coverage for Memorial Day, announced Verizon before the crowds headed there, as will touristy places where heretofore only 4G coverage has been available. Popular beaches and sightseeing spots are the locations where Big Red says it has "expanded our ultra-fast, ultra-capacity 5G...