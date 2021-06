In March, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its annual count of individuals experiencing homelessness. The results, according to Secretary Marcia Fudge, were “devastating.” Homelessness had increased for the fourth straight year. On a single night in 2020, more than 580,000 individuals were homeless in the United States, including 106,000 children. Even more devastating? The “point-in-time” count was conducted on an evening in January, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.