SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. – Impossible? Don't tell these guys that. For the second consecutive weekend, the Indian Hills baseball team responded with their backs against the wall against one of the country's top programs opponent. After taking down fifth-ranked Iowa Western for the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference championship, the Warriors won three consecutive elimination games at the NJCAA Midwest District tournament including two in a row over top-ranked Wabash Valley on Saturday, clinching the program's first trip to the JUCO World Series since 2004.