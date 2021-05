(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK.L, GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc. said that the European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Human Medicinal Products or CHMP has issued a positive scientific opinion that relates to the use of the companies' sotrovimab for the treatment of adults and adolescents with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. The CHMP reached its opinion following a review of data including an interim analysis of efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial, which evaluated sotrovimab as monotherapy for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization.