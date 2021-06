We got the offer for our purchase accepted around mid March a few days after the SDLT extension was announced. We have been ready to exchange since mid May but our sellers have been extremely slow with their purchase process (though they had found their new house before our offer was accepted) and have been moving the exchange dates since last week of May and have been informed by their solicitors last week that completion will not happen by this month end. So, we would end up losing the whole of SDLT reduction (purchase price is more than 900K). Do you think we should ask a reduction in the price to match the additional tax we would end up paying??