Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 64 cents to $66.85 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 59 cents to $69.46 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was unchanged at $2.15 a gallon. June heating rose 1 cent to $2.06 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

