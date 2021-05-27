Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading week to threaten the $67 level. Just above here, at the $67.50 level, it would signify a breakout and I think it is only a matter of time before we go looking towards the $70 level, possibly even the $72.50 level. It is worth noting that we closed towards the top of the week and therefore it suggests that it will be a bit of follow-through. If that is going to be the case, then I think dips continue to be bought into as a lot of people are banking on the reopening trade and of course the demand for crude oil picking up.