Economists across the ideological spectrum, from Casey Mulligan and Stephen Moore to Lawrence Summers, have warned that expanded unemployment payments – such as the bonus $300 per week benefits authorized by the federal “American Rescue Plan Act” (ARPA) legislation – would encourage people not to work, thereby slowing economic recovery. This should be a key lesson for all of us to remember from economics 101: When you tax people who work, and pay people who do not work, no one should be surprised when we have fewer people looking to work.