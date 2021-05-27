newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

New Observations Fail to Confirm a Planet at Barnard’s Star

By Andy Tomaswick
Universe Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the new discoveries that seem to occur almost monthly, it’s sometimes hard to remember that finding exoplanets is still a relatively new and difficult science. As part of those continual discoveries, back in 2018 a team announced they had found a planet candidate around Barnard’s Star, one of the closest to our own. Now, a different team has re-analyzed the data, collected some new data, and found that the planet detection was likely a false positive.

