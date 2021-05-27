Cancel
Richfield Springs, NY

Marathoned in all 50 states

By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHFIELD SPRINGS – John R. Sovocool, 65, was born January 25, 1956 in St. Johns, Newfoundland in Canada to Wilbur Sovocool and MaryAnne Cranston Sovocool and passed away May 20, 2021 in Batavia, NY. John graduated from LeRoy High School, Cornell University, Golden State University and served in the US...

