Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Javier Báez’s clever baserunning leads Pirates into one of MLB’s most memorable gaffes

By Matt Bonesteel
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball has gotten a little weird in its mostly full return from the coronavirus pandemic, with no-hitter alerts now seemingly a regular feature of your nightly highlights and MLB trotting out some rule book tinkering in an attempt to make the game more palatable to the modern viewer. But on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the Chicago Cubs’ Javier Báez tried out a new idea that may indeed turn professional baseball on its ear:

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Ian Happ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#He Got Game#The Outfield#The Chicago Cubs#Mlb Com#Cooperstown#Pnc Park#The Game#Professional Baseball#Pittsburgh#Home Plate#Line#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTitusville Herald

San Francisco-Pittsburgh Runs

Giants first. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf homers to center field. Evan Longoria grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Will Craig. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow infield. Brandon Crawford homers to right field. Wilmer Flores scores. Mauricio Dubon strikes out swinging. 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Waste More Strong Pitching in Loss vs Giants

Wednesday night the Pittsburgh Pirates wasted more good pitching a 3-1 series-opening loss against the San Francisco Giants. When a lineup that lacks depth is missing two of their three best hitters they will be expected to struggle. That is what is currently happening with the Pittsburgh Pirates. What makes it frustrating is that the Pirates have been getting plenty of strong pitching of late.
MLBMLB

Notes: Evans to IL (hamstring); Craig recalled

Ahead of Thursday’s series opener against the Giants, Phillip Evans was placed on the 10-day IL due to a left hamstring strain, joining Colin Moran (left groin strain), whom he had replaced at first base. Though Erik González had some first-base reps in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Reds, manager Derek Shelton made a call to 2016 first-round pick Will Craig, who is set to join the big league roster for the second time in his career.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sources: Pirates to promote Will Craig from Class AAA Indianapolis

With an obvious and growing need at first base, the Pirates are expected later today to promote 2016 first-round pick Will Craig from Class AAA Indianapolis, sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday. Craig, 26, has enjoyed a hot start with the Indians, collecting three home runs and two doubles...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Sara’s Snapshots: Javier Báez is playing a different game entirely and we are all just along for the ride

Javier Báez is a magician. He makes plays no one can make and his reflexes are are so fast that he’ll occasionally just flick his wrist and redirect a baseball right back to the second baseman resulting in an out. I’ve written previously about Javy and how his brand of baseball generates chaos on the basepaths resulting in runs and opportunities that never should have existed.
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Craig reflects on gaffe during Pirates- Rockies rainout

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Will Craig tried to find a little humor a day after his egregious fielding mistake brought the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie first baseman national notoriety. “I guess I’m going to be on the blooper reels for the rest of my life,” Craig said Friday before the Pirates’ game with the Colorado Rockies was postponed because of rain. The […]
MLBFOX Sports

Javy Báez's baserunning wizardry lures Pirates into blunder, sparks Cubs

Was it a case of magical baserunning, or one of the most non-sensical plays you’ll ever see on a Major League Baseball diamond?. Perhaps it was a little bit of both. The play in question came in a Thursday afternoon contest in Pittsburgh between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs, and it all started innocently enough when Chicago’s Javy Báez hit what looked like a routine, inning-ending ground ball to third base.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Javier Báez Tricks Pirates Into Wackiest Play Of 2021 MLB Season

Javier Báez pulled another rabbit out of his hat Thursday afternoon at PNC Park. The Chicago Cubs shortstop, nicknamed “El Mago” (or “The Magician”), used his baserunning sorcery to force the Pittsburgh Pirates into committing the most inexplicable defensive miscue of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. It happened with...
MLBheraldcourier.com

MLB: Will Craig smashes way back to big leagues, homers in return with Pirates

Will Craig rejoined the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday and you could say the former Science Hill High School and Wake Forest University slugger blasted his way back to the big leagues. Craig hit two home runs on Tuesday night for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians and went yard again on Wednesday...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates select former first-round pick Will Craig

The Pirates announced Thursday that they selected the contract of first baseman/outfielder Will Craig from Triple-A Indianapolis and designated righty Sean Poppen for assignment in order to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Craig will take the active roster spot of infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans, who is going on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring strain.
MLBchatsports.com

Pirates first baseman Will Craig explains the Javier Báez play

No doubt, you have seen Javier Báez’ crazy baserunning play in Thursday’s Cubs/Pirates game many times by now. After the game Thursday, Pirates first baseman Will Craig wasn’t made available for comment. He did talk about the play before Friday’s scheduled Pirates game, which was rained out. We’ll hear from Will in a moment, but first let’s look at the play again [VIDEO].
MLBFOX Sports

Good times in MLB: Javier Báez's unforgettable play for Chicago Cubs

Every Monday, we focus on three things from the previous week in baseball — fans, managers, players, teams, cities, fan bases or mascots — for whom the times were good. Let’s get right into it. 1. Javier Báez/Everyone But Will Craig. It has now been five days since Báez broke...
MLBtheScore

Pirates manager takes blame for Craig's gaffe on Baez play

Pittsburgh Pirates skipper Derek Shelton shouldered the blame for first baseman Will Craig's epic gaffe that allowed Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras to score from second thanks to some wild baserunning from Javier Baez on a routine ground ball Thursday. All Craig needed to do was step on first base...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees.com: Stinky Yankee Baserunning Not Enough to Overcome German’s Strong Performance

Disclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. Gio Urshela wasn’t supposed to take the field for the Yankees in Thursday’s series finale. With a day game following a night game—one that featured Corey Kluber’s first career no-hitter, no less—manager Aaron Boone said that he wanted to give Urshela time off to rest his bothersome left knee.
MLBKMOV

Cardinals one of the 'most hated' teams in MLB

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the “most hated” teams in Major League Baseball, according to betonline.ag. The website created the map showing which teams are hated across the country using geotagged Twitter data over the last month. The data included tracking tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases about the most disliked team in each state. Over 90,000 tweets were tracked.