Javier Báez’s clever baserunning leads Pirates into one of MLB’s most memorable gaffes
Baseball has gotten a little weird in its mostly full return from the coronavirus pandemic, with no-hitter alerts now seemingly a regular feature of your nightly highlights and MLB trotting out some rule book tinkering in an attempt to make the game more palatable to the modern viewer. But on Thursday afternoon at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the Chicago Cubs’ Javier Báez tried out a new idea that may indeed turn professional baseball on its ear:www.washingtonpost.com