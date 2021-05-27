Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneonta, NY

HOMETOWN HISTORY

By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. “What Are Boys Worth?” was the title of a lecture delivered by Rev. George W. Perry of Rutland, Vermont at the Universalist Church Tuesday evening. There was a good attendance and a goodly sprinkling of girls who were interested in the answer to the question. The average cost of a boy at 15 was figured by the lecturer to be about $1,500, aside from the toil, the care and the anxiety of bringing him up. The boys were given to understand that they are a far greater factor in society than they are generally given credit for being, and left the church at the close of the lecture invested with new ideas of their importance.

www.allotsego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
City
Rome, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#France#Religion#Museum#American Art#Street Art#American Society#The Universalist Church#The Oneonta Normal School#Italian#The American Army#New York Times#Russians#Hunt College Union#Anti Communist#Oneonta State#Home#Wwii#Boys#Newburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

A Re-Cap of ‘This Week in Central New York’ (5/15)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett,...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preview of May 15 ‘This Week in Central NY’ Radio Show

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett, Community...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Around Oneonta: May 14, 2021

ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will sponsor “Pet Show and Tell,” a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, via Zoom. Participants will be encouraged to talk about their pets and share what they like best about them. The required registration is...
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

EMS volunteer, NRA member, loving husband

Rick was born at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY on January 13, 1949 to Henry and Hilma Aleksa Rumenapp, immigrants from Germany. As a teenager, he enjoyed raising beagles, working in the garden, going hunting and driving his cars. He was a graduate of Oneonta High School in 1968, first working on a farm, then at the Jamesway Shoe Store and finally 40 years in multiple jobs on the Railroad including Penn Station in Selkirk, D&H in Oneonta, NYSW in Cooperstown, and D&H CP Rail in Binghamton. He spent his entire life in New York State, living in Oneonta, Milford and the last 35 years in Franklin.
Afton, NYDaily Star

Step Back in Time: Saturday, May 15, 2021

AFTON — Sixteen cars were destroyed but no one was hurt when a Delaware and Hudson Railroad train derailed late Monday night in the village of Afton. Seventeen of the 64 cars on the train which was carrying solid coal in hopper cars, jumped the tracks at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to officials on the scene Tuesday from D&H’s parent company, Canadian Pacific Rail.
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Puppet theater to return to Oneonta

A puppet theater with local roots will perform an old time musical with a modern message in Oneonta on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. The Catskill Puppet Theater, which has been around since the late 1970s, will be performing “The Villain’s Mustache,” which is described on their website as a “lively musical” and a “traditional old-time melodrama.”
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

TEDxOneonta Is Back With More Inspirational Speakers This Sept.

Last year was a such and isolating, disappointing year filled with COVID-19 related event cancellations for Oneonta and the rest of the world. One of my favorite events fell victim in 2020 to the pandemic: TEDxOneonta, an uplifting, non-profit event that brings in inspirational speakers from across the globe to share amazing, positive ideas.
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

SUNY Oneonta celebrates 2021 graduates

After a tumultuous year, SUNY Oneonta celebrates the graduation of the class of 2021, Saturday, May 15. A virtual graduation highlighted student life, achievements and an acknowledgement of the particular difficulties faced during the past year due to COVID. “Today we acknowledge a major life achievement for not only the...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Step Back in Time: Friday, May 14, 2021

ONEONTA — State support is still cloudy, but enrollment is up, so there’s some silver lining in the budget for the State University College at Oneonta. The financial pressure is still pretty intense so SUCO President Alan B. Donovan is continuing to take a conservative approach in budget planning. “Budgetary...
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Canoe & Kayak plans expansion

PORTLANDVILLE – Brent Baysinger looks over the calm waters of Goodyear Lake and the growing business empire he has built on its banks and said it feels humbling. “I am blessed,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is I am just so thankful for the support, not only from family and friends but also the local community.”